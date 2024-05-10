(MENAFN- Baystreet) GXO Opens up New Distribution Hub for Conair
Sinclair Ponders Unloading Stations
Novavax, Sanofi Sign the Deal to Commercialize COVID Shot
AMC Plunges on Q1 Figures
OpenAI To Launch Google Search Competitor: Reports Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Friday, May 10, 2024
Today's Biggest Trades: U, EPAM, CPAY, ABNB, SEDG, ARRY
Roblox (RBLX) created a negative downtrend for gaming stocks on Thursday. Unity Software (U) will follow by falling today. The firm posted a -$0.75 EPS on revenue of $460.38 million (-8.0% Y/Y). Most of the losses are a result of restructuring charges.
Investors are hopeful that a new CEO from EA (EA), who led the Zynga division, to turn Unity around.
EPAM Systems (EPAM) shares might rebound today after falling by 26.99% to $183.93. It earned $2.46 a share (non-GAAP). However, it expects a full-year 2024 EPS of $7.34 - $7.64 (GAAP). Q1 results suffered from program delays. Fortunately, EPAM is not losing customers.
Corpay (CPAY) may recover from the -6.99% drop from yesterday. The firm posted a net income of $3.12 a share, up by 8% Y/Y. Investors are likely worried about its acquisition of Paymerang, an accounts payables automation solutions provider. This adds uncertainties to its operations.
Airbnb (ABNB) continued to deflate, down by 6.87%. Despite consumers spending heavily on vacations, investors expected more. The firm has a strong moat and platform, creating a good entry point for investors.
SolarEdge (SEDG) continued to struggle. After dropping by 8.48%, the stock is not a buy. It did not manage inventory levels well. Instead, consider Array Technologies (ARRY). Array reaffirmed its FY 2024 guidance of EPS in the range of $1.00 to $1.15.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN10052024000212011056ID1108198294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.