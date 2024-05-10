Oil Refinery In Russia's Kaluga Region Attacked By HUR Drones - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga region.

A source in Ukrainian intelligence told this to Ukrinform.

"HUR officers attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga region with several drones," the source said.

Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga region

Russia earlier reported an overnight drone attack on an oil refinery in the Kaluga region.

At around 01:00 on May 10, several powerful explosions rang out in the Dzerzhinsky district, near the Polotnyany Zavod station.

Ukrainian intelligence earlier attacked the Kaluga oil refinery on March 15, 2024.

