Lockheed Martin Wins $15M Iraq Contract

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Lockheed Martin Corp ., Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in the amount of $15,586,916 for Iraq integrated air defense system contractor logistics support.

This contract provides for follow on contractor logistics support to include subject matter expert support, engineering support, return and repair, and in country on-site support. Work will be performed in Iraq; and Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by May 2, 2027.

This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Iraq. This contract was a sole source acquisition.

FMS funds in the amount of $15,586,916 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2383-24-C-B006).

(Source: US Department of Defense)