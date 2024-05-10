Cultural Community Congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva On 20Th Anniversary Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's cultural community extends their congratulations toFirst Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the 20th anniversary ofthe Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reportsciting the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

In a congratulatory letter, the cultural figures highlight thefoundation's dedication to preserving the legacy of National LeaderHeydar Aliyev, promoting Azerbaijani values, and advancing culturalheritage.

The foundation's efforts in upholding the ideals of statehoodand sharing the rich heritage of Azerbaijan are commended by thecultural community.

"Since its establishment, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation hasactively contributed to the successful state policy pursued byPresident Ilham Aliyev. Under your leadership, it plays animportant role in the development of Azerbaijani culture,protection of national and moral values, multicultural traditions,and their promotion both within and outside the country.

The foundation's contributions to the restoration andreconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, theestablishment of modern social and cultural infrastructure, and therecognition of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage as universal humanvalues are irreplaceable.

The domestic and international projects that you implement andsupport strengthen the foundations of Azerbaijani culture, history,and statehood, instilling confidence in our people and supremevalues, and making culture accessible and native to everyone.

The cultural community and our people commend the invaluableservices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in protecting, restoring,and reconstructing various material and cultural monuments inAzerbaijan and abroad, as well as fostering international culturalexchange," the letter says.

The full letter is available at the Azerbaijan CultureMinistry's website .