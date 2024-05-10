Limelight Diamonds Announces Grand Store Launch In Lucknow

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, 9th May, 2024: Limelight Diamonds, India's largest CVD diamond jewellery brand is delighted to announce its forthcoming expansion with a brand new store in Lucknow. The new store opens in the bustling ambiance of Lucknowâ€TMs Lulu Mall, one of the most preferred shopping destinations.



This expansive 400 sq. ft. store, nestled in Lucknow, represents another significant milestone in Limelight's journey to expand its footprint across India. In the last two years, the brand has seen a rapid growth and has the widest reach in the country for LGD jewellery with 10+ Stores, 40+ shop-in-shops spread across 25+ cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai etc. The Brand has rapidly established itself as the ultimate destination for solitaire jewellery. It boasts an exquisite collection of solitaire necklaces, bracelets, and earrings which reflects a perfect blend of a new age technology and traditional fine jewellery.



The storeâ€TMs retail design is carefully fashioned to complement the brand ethos, which exudes elegance, modernity, sustainability, and luxury. Inside, the brand illustrates a clean and minimalistic decor that radiates the beauty of their lab-grown diamond jewellery. Consumers are in for a treat with the marvel of a hologram display and an awe-inspiring 3D experience, making their visit memorable. In addition to that, the brandâ€TMs customer services include design customization, Lifetime Buyback, and 100% exchange guarantee that will instill further trust and confidence in the consumers visiting the store.



Expressing her excitement, Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder & MD of Limelight Diamonds says, â€œWe have been receiving such a fantastic customer response for our brand and it brings me great joy and pride to open up our latest store in Lucknow. With our strong growing presence, we aim to strengthen our consumer base, offering them an exceptional opportunity to engage with our exquisite lab-grown CVD diamond jewellery. And I believe that Limelightâ€TMs jewellery will serve as the perfect adornment for all the people here who would love to upgrade to diamond solitiaires from very small diamond studded jewellery as well as choose to spend their money wisely.â€



Regional partner of Limelight, Mr. Nitish Kumar of ANJ Jewellers, said, â€œThis is our very first association with Limelight Diamonds and we cannot wait to provide our customers best of designs in lab grown diamond jewellery in Lucknow.â€



The strength of the brand is not only validated in the store presence across the country but also reflects in the consumer pick up and response in sales. In FY24, Limelight recorded gross sales of over INR 80 Crores nationally, more than a 230% jump compared to last year. Of this, the branded sales have tripled year on year resulting in a boost in the Companyâ€TMs confidence to directly engage with customers and expand its retail presence. With the growing market presence, the Brand continues to strengthen their customer base, offering them an exquisite range of never seen before solitaire diamond jewellery.

