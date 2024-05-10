Headliners: Chad Latz

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke Media headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.

In this week's Q&A, we speak to Chad Latz, who has been named as Burson's global chief innovation officer.





What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



Exercising agility and adapting to the velocity of change is essential, whether in the context of technology transformation, shifts and perils of the (mis)information environment, or the multifaceted“polycrisis” across business, social and political dimensions. We're finding that our clients are relying on us more than ever to help navigate scenarios and decipher risks unlike anything we've seen in our lifetimes. This is all while making sure that we navigate the changes ourselves. Opportunity and risk I read as two sides of the same coin, particularly in our business. And when it comes to tapping into technology, on the AI front there is so much value that we as communicators are adding to the mix.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



Spoiler alert. My first answer isn't an AI campaign. I've been enormously proud and inspired by the work that the agency has been doing to address gun violence between our campaign with Change the Ref,

“Joaquin's First School Shooting” and“War Stories” with the Brady organization. You know when the work is showcased and discussed on Capitol Hill among policymakers you're truly making a difference. On the AI front in creativity, however, I give top marks to our fellow WPP agency AKQA for work with Nike and Serena Williams on Never Done Evolving . Not a classic PR campaign in the traditional sense, but one that got loads of earned attention for innovation.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the groundbreaking work our team has been doing in AI, much of it in partnership with Limbik, a cognitive AI company. We've created four new AI-powered solutions built upon our core Decipher offering that we launched just nine months ago. The solution allows our teams to forecast the believability, virality and impact of any communication among any audience and predict the trajectory of more than 23 global macrotrends , something our clients are finding invaluable. But I'm equally excited about where we're headed with the merger as we become Burson and

bringing together our other AI-powered capabilities including solutions like H+K Sonar. This is all happening against the backdrop of unprecedented investment and focus on AI at WPP .



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



Curiosity is one of the most important traits you can possess. It means that you are open to new ideas and other perspectives. If you are doing it right, you know less at the end of the day than you did when it started. In a world of constant change, your best chance of adapting and surviving is by being curious. And when it comes to the world of innovation and tech, each morning I wake up and there are new AI models, a half-dozen product updates and new technologies, trending topics and issues that all require exploration. Declaring“expertise” can sometimes be a fool's errand. Claiming curiosity is a far more meaningful and fruitful pursuit.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



I've got a five-year-old who is certain to demand ALL your attention when in her presence, so when we're together I'm switched off. My favorite times are evenings when we do drawings together. I've also been a potter since I was a kid. Can't be on a device when you are elbows deep in clay. I also cook, so on weekends things can get pretty epic in the kitchen. Basically, getting my hands on materials is the analogue answer to my digital life.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I find myself immensely inspired by the data narratives and immersive AI art of Turkish artist Refik Anadol . While many of us are trying to figure out how to how to apply AI in communications and marketing, Anadol is using AI and machine learning to unleash astounding beauty and spellbinding immersive experiences. I never tire of looking at his work. Mind. Blown.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



Engaged in my studio practice making art and working in technology start-ups focused on AI solutions to improve the human condition. Either that or standing out in my field. Literally. I love agriculture and gardening. It's my sanctuary. Food systems. So cool.