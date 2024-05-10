Turkish Banking Collaboration To Bolster Economic Bonds With Turkic States

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



At the 4th meeting of the Council of Bank Associations ofTurkic-Speaking States in Tashkent, hosted by the Uzbekistan BanksAssociation, Zakir Nuriyev, Vice-President of the Council,highlighted the pivotal role of joint efforts among Turkish bankingcommunities in fortifying economic ties between nations, Azernews reports.

Nuriyev emphasized that the rapid organization of suchgatherings underscores the high priority attached to thisassociation, underscoring that banks and the financial sector serveas economic locomotives, propelling substantial progress. Hepledged continuous support from the Council of Bank Associations ofTurkic-Speaking States, including the Azerbaijan Bank Association,to foster this cooperation.

Highlighting the dynamism of Azerbaijani banks as the drivingforce behind the country's economic development, Nuriyev notedadvancements in both quantity and quality, particularly indigitalization.

Alpaslan Chakar, President of the Council, reflected on thejourney of the council since its inception in 2022 in Istanbul,followed by subsequent meetings in Baku and Tashkent. The annualgatherings serve as forums to discuss pivotal economic issuesrelevant to the region.

During the conference's opening panel on "Financial trends -FinTech and banks, fight against fraud, popularization of Islamicbanking," Alpaslan Çakar, CEO of Ziraat Bank, and Zakir Nuriyev,Vice-President of ABA, alongside leaders from member countries,delivered speeches.

Established on November 4, 2022, the Council of BankAssociations of Turkic-Speaking States aims to deepen existingeconomic relations among Turkic-speaking countries and fostercloser ties within the financial and banking systems. The secondmeeting was held in Baku on June 13, 2023.