Digipos Solution Hits Another Milestone: A Merchant Acquiring Success Story

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In the bustling financial landscape of the UAE, Digipos has emerged as a key player in the merchant acquiring ISO business. Their strategic partner with a local bank has revolutionised the way businesses accept payments, transforming retail transactions into seamless experiences for both merchants and customers.

The company: Pioneering payment solutions

Digipos' spotlight falls as a dynamic company that combines innovation and reliability, powering its partner bank who is the only Shari'a compliant merchant acquirer in the region. As a trusted channel partner, the company specialises in merchant services, offering tailored solutions to businesses across various sectors.

The company's success lies in its ability to onboard merchants swiftly and efficiently. Whether it's a gourmet chocolatier, a bustling restaurant, or a high-end fashion outlet, it ensures that businesses of all sizes can accept card payments seamlessly. Their dedicated teams engage with merchants, understanding their unique needs, and guiding them through the setup process.

Picture this: a busy retail shop, customers browsing, and a friendly cashier ready to complete the sale. Thanks to Digipos' efforts, these retail spaces are now equipped with cutting-edge POS terminals. These sleek devices allow merchants to accept credit and debit card payments swiftly and securely. From contactless transactions to chip-and-PIN, these terminals handle it all.

Moreover, Digipos has been supporting SME sector efficiently to process payments through card-not-present transactions using online payment gateway and pay-by-link solutions to e-commerce businesses, enabling seamless online transactions. This aspect of their services positively impacts their geographical range while hooking up market share through experienced strategy.

Achieving a milestone: 100 million weekly transactions

Digipos recently reached a noteworthy milestone, commemorating the achievement of processing a weekly sales volume of 100 million transactions. This landmark underscores the confidence that merchants throughout the UAE have placed in their services. Whether catering to Micro SMEs or large retail enterprises, Digipos' influence extends across a broad spectrum, leaving a lasting impact on businesses of all sizes.

Sunil Rangwani, founder and CEO : "I am thrilled to announce yet another record-breaking achievement in our journey of success: reaching a weekly sales volume of 100 million. As the saying goes, "Success is not a destination, but an ongoing journey," and we firmly believe in this ethos. It demands continuous effort, vigilance, and re-evaluation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the team members of Digipos for their outstanding contributions."

Mirza Hussain , business director , said: "I am delighted to share another remarkable milestone as we set our sights on achieving an annual sales volume of 5 billion by the end of the year. This extraordinary feat is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by our dedicated sales team and their unwavering commitment to our merchants. In a spirit of gratitude, I extend heartfelt thanks to our exceptional team and our valued merchants. Together, we have accomplished greatness, and the promise of even greater achievements lies ahead."

Conclusion: Transforming commerce, one transaction at a time

In partnership with Digipos, businesses have redefined the merchant acquiring landscape. Their legacy is etched in every successful transaction, every satisfied customer, and every retail shop that now proudly displays the Digipos logo. Hand-in-hand, they silently power these transactions, making our lives more convenient, one payment at a time.