The Migrants Are Still Moving Through The Darien

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) So far in 2024 there have been 146,945 irregular migrants in transit through Panama. The transits registered in May show a figure of 7,678 people crossed the Darien. The first estimates indicate that the transit of irregular migrants could reach more than 550 thousand by the end of 2024 unless President Mulino does something about this.

Of the migrants in transit, a total of 93,860 are Venezuelans, 11,010 come from Ecuador, 9,235 are born in Haiti and a total of 9,309 are Colombians, according to statistics.

MENAFN10052024000218011062ID1108197169