Doha Hosts Meeting Of Coordination Committee Of GCC Ministers Of Youth And Sports

A meeting of the Planning, Follow-up and Coordination Committee of Ministers of Youth and Sports of GCC countries was held in Doha yesterday. It was a preparatory meeting for 40th meeting of the Committee of Their Excellencies Undersecretaries of Youth and Sports for the 37th meeting of Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Ministers of Youth and Sports in GCC countries. The meeting discussed the topics on the agenda of the meeting of the Ministerial Youth Committee and the Undersecretaries' Committee. The 40th meeting of the Undersecretaries of Ministries of Youth and Sports in the GCC will begin today in Doha.