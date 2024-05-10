Mofa Spokesperson Emphasises Importance Of Mediation For Sustainable Solutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari participated in a public event organised by the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, titled, 'Mediation in Wars- From Bosnia to Gaza.'

During the event, Dr. Al Ansari emphasised the importance of mediation in achieving sustainable solutions to conflicts amidst global polarization.

He also highlighted the significance of diversity in mediation, which enhances opportunities for achieving peace and stability at both regional and international levels.

The spokesperson also discussed the State of Qatar's mediation efforts in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States, aimed at reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, releasing prisoners and detainees, and ensuring the delivery of more humanitarian aid to the Strip.