Deepika Padukone Hides Baby Bump In First Appearance After Husband Ranveer Singh Deletes Marriage Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, was recently spotted in public for the first time since Ranveer removed their wedding photos from his Instagram account. The couple, popularly known as DeepVeer, was seen returning from their babymoon trip, with Deepika sporting an oversized tee to conceal her baby bump.

In a video captured by a paparazzo, Deepika and Ranveer were seen stepping out of their car. Interestingly, the footage seemed to be taken from inside another vehicle. Initially oblivious to the camera, Deepika eventually noticed it and playfully bumped into it before walking away.

This appearance comes after Ranveer archived their wedding photos on social media, sparking speculation about their relationship. However, sources close to the couple have dismissed any notions of trouble, stating that Ranveer simply decided to archive all posts predating 2022-2023, not just their wedding pictures.

"They are really excited to welcome their first child to the world, and are cherishing every moment of this phase of their life," a source shared. "In fact, Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying some quality time together on a quiet getaway in India."