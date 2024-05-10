PM Modi Opposes Quota Benefits On The Basis Of Religion: 'Will Not Let Reservations Be Given To Muslims'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public address today in Maharashtra's Nandurbar said that providing quota benefits on basis of religion is against the very values and principles enshrined in our Constitution quota benefits on basis of religion, he said,“As long as I am alive, I will not let reservations of Dalits, adivasis, OBCs to be given to Muslims on basis of religion”.He said,“Congress never bothered about welfare of adivasis.”
