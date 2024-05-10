Amir Condoles With President Of UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of condolences to President of United Arab Emirates H H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of condolences to the UAE President on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.