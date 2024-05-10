Amir Condoles With President Of UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of condolences to President of United Arab Emirates H H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of condolences to the UAE President on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
MENAFN10052024000063011010ID1108196859
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.