America considers cutting ties with India

(MENAFN) Recent tensions between the United States and India, stemming from India's pursuit of a deal with Iran regarding the Chabahar Port, have underscored the growing geopolitical divergence between the two nations. The rift, which has escalated to the point of United States threats of sanctions against India, highlights a significant shift in their relationship, despite previous efforts to cultivate India as a key strategic partner in countering China's influence.



Since 2017, the United States has actively promoted India as a crucial ally, even going so far as to rename the region as "the Indo-Pacific" to emphasize India's strategic importance. India's commitment to democracy, its economic potential, and its inclusion in groupings such as "The Quad" alongside Australia and Japan were celebrated as significant milestones in strengthening ties between the two nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized upon this momentum, viewing it as an opportunity for India to assert itself as a major global power.



However, recent developments suggest a cooling of United States enthusiasm for India, despite continued economic engagement. The marginalization of "The Quad" in favor of a new grouping, dubbed "The Squad," which includes the Philippines under Ferdinand Marcos Jr., signals a shift in United States priorities towards Manila's perceived willingness to cooperate on anti-China objectives, such as joint military exercises.



This shift in United States strategy has left India feeling increasingly estranged from its erstwhile ally, raising questions about the future trajectory of United States-India relations. From being viewed as a critical partner in containing China's rise, India now finds itself potentially sidelined in favor of other regional players. The evolving dynamics between the United States and India reflect broader geopolitical shifts and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring the complexities of international relations in an era of shifting alliances and strategic realignments.

