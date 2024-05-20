Nepal's Prime Minister secures vote for 4th time in House of Representatives

(MENAFN) On Monday, Nepal's Premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal secured a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives for the fourth time since resuming his premiership in December 2022. The vote, however, occurred amidst protests from the opposition Nepali Congress, which has been pushing for an investigation into Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Rabi Lamichhane's alleged involvement in cooperative deposit embezzlement.



The vote of confidence saw the participation of 158 lawmakers, with an overwhelming majority of 157 expressing support for Dahal's administration. This outcome was announced by Dev Raj Ghimire, the speaker of the lower house, who confirmed that the vote of confidence received the backing of the majority of the total lawmakers present in the house.



The significance of this vote stems from its necessity within the context of recent political developments. Following the withdrawal of the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal from the coalition government the previous week, it became imperative for Dahal to secure the vote of trust within 30 days to ensure the continuity of his administration.



It's worth noting that Nepal's general election in November 2022 resulted in no single party securing a majority in the lower house. Consequently, Dahal assumed office for the third time as the head of a coalition government in December of the same year. Since then, he has navigated different coalition partnerships to govern the country amidst its evolving political landscape.

