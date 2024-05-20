Iran Helicopter Crash: Five Days Of Mourning For President Raisi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has declared five days of national mourning following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in an aviation accident yesterday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated in his message regarding the death of Ebrahim Raisi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and at least eight others, that Raisi“knew no fatigue.”

Mr. Khamenei said in his statement,“I declare five days of national mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran.”

Ebrahim Raisi was killed yesterday in an aviation accident in East Azerbaijan, along with several high-ranking Iranian officials, including the country's Foreign Minister.

This incident has prompted widespread international reactions.

The leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has appointed Mohammad Mokhber, Raisi's Vice President, to manage the executive branch according to Article 131 of the Constitution.

He is required to work with the heads of the legislative and judicial branches to ensure that a new president is elected within a maximum of fifty days.

