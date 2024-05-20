Pakistani leader mourns Iranian president's death in helicopter crash

(MENAFN) On Monday, Pakistani Leader Asif Ali Zardari conveyed his profound shock and sorrow in response to the tragic demise of Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, as reported by the president's office. Zardari extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of President Raisi, Iran's foreign minister, and others who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident, expressing solidarity and sympathy during this difficult time, as stated by the office in an official statement.



Reflecting on the recent interactions between Pakistan and Iran, Zardari reminisced about hosting President Raisi in Pakistan just last month, where discussions underscored the mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. He highlighted Raisi's genuine interest in fostering closer ties between the two nations, emphasizing the special regard Raisi held for Pakistan and its people. Zardari emphasized the personal and diplomatic loss felt by Pakistan and extended his condolences to the Iranian nation.



In tribute to Raisi's dedicated service, Zardari praised the late Iranian president's efforts to enhance relations not only with Pakistan but also within the broader Islamic and regional context. According to the president's office statement, Raisi's contributions will be fondly remembered and greatly missed, leaving a significant impact on Iran, Pakistan, and the wider Islamic community.



Additionally, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation through a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. Sharif highlighted the personal friendship shared between Pakistan and Iran, emphasizing the positive relationships fostered by both Raisi and the Iranian foreign minister. In a gesture of solidarity, Pakistan announced a day of mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi, his companions, and in solidarity with Iran during this time of loss.

MENAFN20052024000045015839ID1108234747