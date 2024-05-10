'QU Among Leading Regional Universities Empowering Women'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar University (QU) President H E Dr. Omar Al Ansari has highlighted how the university is supporting the country's national development.

“Today, we are filled with joy, happiness, pride, and honour as we celebrate the inclusion of more than 3,500 graduates from Qatar University's 47th graduating cohort. By fulfilling its essential role in supporting the ambitions of the state and implementing its developmental plans, Qatar University seeks to provide its students with high-quality education and its community with research that supports national development, in an effective institutional environment built on the principles of excellence, efficiency, and transparency,” he said while addressing a graduation ceremony for female students of the university yesterday,

“Throughout its distinguished journey, Qatar University has prepared more than 65,000 talented and ambitious young men and women to enhance the future and development of the nation. It takes pride in being a nurturing ground for fostering a knowledgeable generation carrying within its thoughts and hearts the spirits of determination, construction, and positive influence.”

Addressing Consort of H H the Amir, H H Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, he said:“Under the wise leadership of the state and the legacy of the founding fathers, Qatar has assumed a prominent position both regionally and internationally. Our university, proudly bearing the name of our beloved state, is committed to elevating its contributions to match this status. It strives to utilise all its resources to support sustainable development across all levels of the country. QU recognises that education in general, and higher education in particular, is one of the fundamental pillars upon which nations thrive. Its role extends beyond providing academic knowledge and degrees; it encompasses being a field for knowledge, development, research, innovation, and human empowerment.

“Qatar University is among the leading universities in the region in supporting and empowering women in both academic and societal environments. It is committed to providing educational, research, and extracurricular opportunities in an educational atmosphere that encourages female participation and enables them to achieve their full aspirations. Qatar University aims to overcome any obstacles that women may face, seeking to develop their skills and enhance their personal, professional, leadership, and entrepreneurial capacities. This is to enable them to positively contribute to realising the aspirations of society, its development, and to participate in building a sustainable future, all while maintaining a full awareness of the importance of preserving our values, identity, social fabric, and pride in our religious and national values.” He added:“With the beginning of the implementation of the Qatar University Strategy 2023-2027, it is worth noting that the university has achieved several local and international accomplishments, consistent with its distinction as an educational institution and a hub of expertise. It has obtained numerous academic chairs through partnerships and agreements with local, regional, and global institutions. The university has hosted several scientific, research, and academic conferences and events, attracting hundreds of scholars, academics, and researchers, making it an academic hub and reference point regionally and globally.

“Several programmes and colleges have received academic accreditation from prestigious international accrediting institutions, some for the first time, such as the College of Medicine, while others have renewed previous accreditations. In all cases, these accreditations serve as tangible evidence of the quality of the university's programmes, which are on par with those offered by the finest global universities.”

Addressing the Class of 2024, Dr. Al Ansari, said:“I extend to you my sincerest congratulations on your graduation. Today, you reap the fruits of your hard work and dedication over the years, as you stand on the threshold of entering a new world full of challenges and opportunities. I encourage you to continue learning and continuously develop your professional skills, drawing knowledge from experts in various fields of work. Set your professional and personal goals and work diligently and passionately to achieve them, while focusing on reflection and enjoying the journey of learning through new experiences. I am reminded to emphasise that success is not limited to the professional path alone, but also includes the ability to find balance between personal and professional life.”