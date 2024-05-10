One Wounded As Enemy Hits Residential Building In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched strikes on Kharkiv in the early morning hours of Friday, hitting a residential building and wounding at least one person.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"The strike hit a residential area. We have information about fires in private residential buildings. As for casualties, we are clarifying this information," Terekhov wrote.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram that the Russian attack had wounded one person.

"Information has been received about one victim. A fire broke out in a private house at the site of the impact. Concerned services are eliminating the consequences," Syniehubov said.

Illustration photo

