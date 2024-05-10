Endrick Shines As Palmeiras Rout Liverpool Montevideo

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, May 10 (IANS) Real Madrid-bound teenager Endrick scored one goal and set up another as Palmeiras romped to a 5-0 away win over Liverpool Montevideo in their Copa Libertadores Group F match.

Raphael Veiga put the hosts ahead on the stroke of halftime by running onto Marcos Rocha's through ball and blasting a 12-yard shot that rebounded in off the underside of the crossbar.

The reigning Brazilian Serie A champions doubled their lead when Endrick dribbled the ball from inside his own half before laying off a pass to Veiga, whose low finish into the far corner left goalkeeper Sebastian Lentinelly with no chance.

Endrick, who will join Real Madrid when he turns 18 in July, struck his fourth goal of the season as he nodded home at the far post following Rony's cross.

Rony made it 4-0 with a low finish to the bottom-left corner after Jose Lopez's pass on the counterattack.

The visitors were relentless and they completed the rout in the 96th minute through Gustavo Gomez, who converted from the spot after Rony was brought down by Jean Pierre Rosso.

Palmeiras lead Group F with 10 points from four games while Liverpool are fourth with four points, trailing Independiente del Valle and San Lorenzo on goal difference.

In other Copa Libertadores matches on Thursday, San Lorenzo eased to a 2-0 home win over Independiente del Valle, Fluminense won 1-0 at Colo Colo and The Strongest prevailed 1-0 at home Estudiantes.