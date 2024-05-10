CHALHOUB GROUP PUBLISHES SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023 FURTHER EMBEDDING ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE STRATEGY AT THE CORE OF ITS BUSINESS

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) • People: Chalhoub Group achieved 32% women’s representation in Executive Leadership team and 33.3% at the boardroom level, aiming to reach 40% representation by 2030.

• Partners: Chalhoub Group made significant strides in strengthening internal systems, reinforcing existing and new policies and processes, and fostering partnerships.

• Planet: Commitment to Net Zero targets by 2040 through actively engaging internal and external stakeholders to identify solutions for tackling climate change.



United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 9th May 2024: Chalhoub Group announced the launch of its annual Sustainability Report for 2023. The verified report represents the Group’s 10th edition, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards Core while showcasing Chalhoub Group’s concerted efforts towards achieving its United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Focusing on three critical pillars of People, Partners, and Planet, the 2023 Sustainability Report details the Group’s advancements in its comprehensive Chalhoub Impact sustainability strategy, deepening the integration of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals across all levels of its operations. The report also underscores Chalhoub Group’s recognition as an Early Adopter by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) through the UNGC Forward Faster programme, highlighting the Group’s proactive approach to global sustainability standards.



Chalhoub Group reports significant advancements in pay parity and gender equality, with women now representing over 32% of executive leadership and 30% in the Executive Committee, while conducting more than 8,800 training sessions in 2023, averaging 12.5 hours per team member.



Recognized as a Great Place to Work across all GCC region and India offices, the Group also reinforces its commitment to ethical partnerships and sustainability, securing sustainability-linked loans with leading UAE banks and launching the 'Unity for Change' consortium to reduce the retail industry's ecological footprint. Strengthening ethical relationships with suppliers through its Supplier Scorecard Programme and Third-Party Partner Code, the Group further supports sustainability integration efforts with the development of a comprehensive 38-page ESG guide.



Additionally, Chalhoub Group demonstrates its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability by completing a detailed calculation of greenhouse gas emissions for 2021-2023, equipping regional warehouses with LED lighting to reduce electricity consumption by 10-20%, and sourcing 30% of energy in UAE headquarters from renewables. Moreover, the release of the 'Circular Fashion Potential in the GCC' report provides valuable insights into the re-commerce market for the benefit of the planet.



Patrick Chalhoub, Group President at Chalhoub Group commented: " As we reflect on the past year and set our sights on the future, it becomes increasingly evident that sustainability is imperative in today’s business landscape. The power of cross-industry collaboration and working towards shared objectives plays a significant role in driving meaningful change. The 'Unity For Change' consortium exemplifies this commitment to working as a collective unit to confront shared challenges, seek joint solutions and advance towards a sustainable and inclusive future for all.”



Florence Bulte, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group, reflected, "The year 2023 has been pivotal for Chalhoub Group, marking a period of system strengthening towards our sustainability commitments. It has been a year dedicated to building up and reinforcing both existing and new policies and processes. We also created partnerships and cultivated relationships to foster collaboration, aiming to accelerate our sustainability objectives and commitments. This foundational work sets the stage for the following year, which will be a year of stabilization. During this time, we will evaluate the adoption of policy changes and initiatives by our team, suppliers, and partners, ensuring that our sustainability efforts are deeply integrated and effectively implemented across the board."





