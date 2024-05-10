Tamannaah’S 'Toxic Trait': ‘Telling People I’M Down For Anything, When In Reality I Mean Not After 8 Pm’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed her hilarious toxic trait through a meme, involving food, weather, and parking situations.

Tamannaah took to her Instagram stories and shared a meme that stated: "My toxic trait is telling people I'm down for anything when in reality, I mean not after 8 p.m., food should be involved, and it also depends on the weather, the parking situation, and how tired I am."

The actress added a sticker featuring a girl nodding her head in agreement.

Talking about her work, Tamannaah's latest release is the Tamil horror comedy 'Aranmanai 4' directed by Sundar C.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and K. S. Ravikumar.

It marks the fourth instalment in the 'Aranmanai' series.

The actress next has 'Odela 2', a Telugu-language supernatural thriller film directed by Ashok Teja.