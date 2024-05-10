FIR Against Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut For Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a case in Nagpur against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that could cause communal disharmony and were a“direct threat” to the PM's life, NDTV reported. An FIR has been filed a public rally in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, Raut had allegedly drawn parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sanjay Raut praises 50 years of Congress rule, says 'after June 4, Modiji...'The Maharashtra unit of the BJP has said that Raut tried to draw parallels between Modi and Aurangzeb, adding,“Such comments are a 'direct threat' to the life of the PM,\" PTI reported Thursday, the BJP also wrote to the Election Commission and Mumbai police seeking action against RautIn its complaint to the EC, the party also said that such comments could potentially lead to communal disharmony and hamper the peaceful conduct of the electioneering process Read: 'I support voters refusing to vote for Modi...': Subramanian Swamy says PM 'allowed China' to grab land in Ladakh\"His comments are a direct threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. EC officials should take appropriate action against Raut and ensure such comments are not repeated in future,\" the BJP's complaint claimed a post on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, the BJP also slammed Uddhav Thackeray and said that Sanjay Raut talking about burying the Prime Minister of the country is like expressing the desire of Pakistan Read: BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance faces turbulence amid Lok Sabha polls, Eknath Shinde rushes to NashikEarlier in March, Modi shrugged off Sanjay Raut's 'Aurangzeb' jibe and said,“I have been called Aurangzeb; there has been a call to 'behead' me. Amid all these positive, and negative comments, the world will see its biggest election.”The voting for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra is being held in five phases. The election for constituencies in the fifth phase will take place on May 20.

