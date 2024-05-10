Akshay Tritiya 2024: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Adityanath Extend Wishes On Ocassion

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended the wishes of Akshay Tritiya. While emphasising the spirit of charity, PM Modi said that the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya inspires people to bring new energy and enthusiasm Read: Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Should you bet on Gold today? Experts advise cautionAlong with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders also extended their wishes for the festival Read: Akshay Tritiya 2024: What is the right time to buy gold and silver today? Check city-wise muhurrat\"Warm wishes to all the families of the country on Akshaya Tritiya. I hope that this auspicious occasion that inspires charity brings new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all of you,\" Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X.Also Read: Why Akshaya Tritiya is the perfect time to invest in gold; recent returns speak for themselves - explainedAfter sending wishes to the nation of Akshay Tritiya, PM Modi sent best wishes of Parshuram Jayanti which is celebrated on the same day.
To send wishes of the festival Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X,“Heartiest greetings on the sacred festival of Akshaya Tritiya! I pray to Goddess Lakshmi for eternal energy, happiness and progressive progress in your lives.”Also Read: Akshay Tritiya 2024: Top 10 wishes and messages to share with friends and familyUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes of the day and said that everyone's life be filled with“happiness, peace, prosperity and good health.” The UP CM also performed Rudrabhishek at Goarkhnath temple in UP's Gorakhpur on the auspicious occasion.\"Best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious festival of good fortune and prosperity, Akshaya Tritiya! I pray to Tribhuvan Swami Lord Shri Vishnu Ji and Mother Lakshmi Ji that everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity and good health,\" Yogi Adityanath wrote in a post on X.Kedarnath Dham reopened on Akshay TritiyaThe festival also marked the reopening of sacred temple Kedarnath Dham. The temple is one of the country's oldest and most sacred pilgrimage sites. The temple is opened after performing rituals and ceremonial chanting of hymns after a gap of six months, including the peak winter phase of 'Har Har Mahadev' rang out from among the crowd of devotees, who gathered for the ceremony, as the portals were thrown open to the chanting of shlokas (hymns).About Akshay TritiyaThe day is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. Akshay Tritiya is an auspicous festival of Hindus celebrated annually on the third lunar day of the month of Vaishakha. The festival is generally celebrated in April or May according to the Gregorian calendar.
