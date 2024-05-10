Top OTT Releases This Week: Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend From Aavesham To Mother Of The Bride

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top OTT releases this week: Several exciting theatrical releases and web series have hit OTT platforms, with more expected to release this weekend. With mother's day around the corner, it would be fun to celebrate this day by binge-watch some new exciting releases. Here is the full list of recent OTT releases of the week - Amazon PrimeThe Blockbuster Malayalam movie Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil will be released on OTT on May 9. The action-comedy movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Jithu Madhavan directed the movie, which also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sajin Gopu. The Malayalam movie is about three teenagers who move to Bengaluru for college and end up in a fight. They seek help from a local gangster.'Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)- Disney + HotstarThe Malayalam film directed by Blessy, is based on Benyamin's bestseller 2008 novel of the same name and portrays the actual tale of Najeeb Muhammed, an immigrant labourer from Kerala who is forced into slavery on a distant goat farm in a Middle Eastern nation of the Bride - Netflix'Mother of the Bride' is directed by Mark Waters. The romantic comedy released on Netflix on May 9. Brooke Shields plays the titular role of the mother. Her daughter is getting married to the man whose father broke her heart in college, played by Benjamin Bratt Read: Mother's Day 2024: Last-minute useful gift ideas to make your mom feel specialMurder in Mahim- Jio CinemaMurder in Mahim is adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto by the same name. Helmed by Raj Acharya, the series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). The film stars Ashutosh Rana, Shivaji Satam, Vijay Raaz, Shivani Raghuvanshi Read: How Shah Rukh Khan's advice motivated Rajkummar Rao to buy ₹44 crore house? 'Beta kabhi ghar lena ho toh aukat se...'Under the Bridge - Disney + HotstarUnder The Bridge premiered on Hulu for US viewers on April 17, starting with two episodes. New episodes will be released every week. In India, the series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. On May 8, the OTT mini-series will premiere for viewers in India. The series is based on the disappearance of Reena Virk. In 1997, Virk - a 14-year-old Indian girl in Canada - disappeared after attending a party, only found to be murdered. The murder that took place in British Columbia in the late 90s made widespread headlines Read: 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': New poster launched for Bollywood cricket love story starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi KapoorUndekhi Season 3 - SonyLIV

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 3 features Harsh Chhaya, Varun Badola, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, and Shivangi Singh. 'Undekhi 3' will be out on SonyLIV on May 10. Set in Manali,“Undekhi” revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night, and the cat and mouse chase that ensues post that between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice. Bhattacharya plays the role of the police officer and Chhaya as a man who will do anything to hamper the investigation.

MENAFN10052024007365015876ID1108196684