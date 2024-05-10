UNRWA Closes Headquarters In E. Jerusalem After Repeated Attacks By Israeli Extremists

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 10 (NNN-WAFA) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said yesterday that, it has decided to close down its East Jerusalem headquarters, after Israeli extremists repeatedly set fire near the site.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA, said on social media platform X that, the fire, the second in less than a week, took place when their staff were on the compound.

There were no casualties among the staff, but the fire caused extensive damage to the outdoor areas, said Lazzarini.

He noted,“It is an outrageous development and the lives of UN staff were at serious risk.”

Over the past two months,“Israeli extremists” have been staging protests outside the compound, said Lazzarini. This week, the protest became violent, while Israeli demonstrators threw stones at UN staff and the buildings of the compound.– NNN-WAFA

