Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Post Loved-Up Picture After Justin & Hailey Announce Pregnancy

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Following Justin Bieber's announcement about expecting his first child with wife Hailey, actress-singer Selena Gomez, who parted ways with the 'Baby' hitmaker in 2018, shared romantic pictures with her partner Benny Blanco.

Taking to Instagram stories, Selena shared two new pictures with Blanco.

The first snap, in black and white, showed their intertwined hands resting under a blanket.

Additionally, Selena posted a group picture featuring Blanco alongside her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Martin Freeman and Steve Martin. She left both images captionless, reports aceshowbiz.

Selena updated her social media account with photos of her relationship with Blanco shortly after the pregnancy announcement from her ex-boyfriend Justin and his wife Hailey.

Earlier on the same day, the Canadian pop star and the model took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their impending parenthood.

The couple revealed the news by sharing black-and-white footage of them renewing their wedding vows.

In the heartfelt clip, Hailey showcased her baby bump while adorned in a white lace dress and veil.

Selena and Blanco have been in a relationship since 2023.