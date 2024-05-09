Putin, Launching Fifth Term, Promises Russians Victory

In this pool photo distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Russia's Orthodox Patriarch Kirill attend a service in the Annunciation Cathedral following Putin's inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) MOSCOW (AFP) - President Vladimir Putin vowed at a lavish inauguration on Tuesday to deliver victory to Russians, embarking on a record-breaking fifth term with more power than ever.

Putin, however, conceded that Russia was going through a "difficult" period, an apparent reference to the unprecedented sanctions packages the West has imposed on Moscow for having launched full-scale military hostilities in Ukraine more than two years ago.

The 71-year-old Kremlin chief has ruled Russia since the turn of the century, securing a fresh six-year mandate in March after winning presidential elections devoid of all opposition.

The highly-orchestrated inauguration ceremony, which included a military procession and Orthodox prayer service, was broadcast live on major Russian television channels.

Putin, who has said that his forces will be victorious in Ukraine, whatever the cost, said the country would emerge“with dignity and become even stronger”.

After standing alone in the rain and overseeing columns of armed guards and calvary parade in ceremonial uniform, Putin was blessed by the leader of the Orthodox Chuch, Patriarch Kirill.

“May God help you continue carrying out your servitude that he himself has entrusted on you,” the Orthodox leader said. He compared Putin to medieval ruler Alexander Nevsky and wished him eternal rule.

“Serving Russia is a huge honour, responsibility and sacred duty,” Putin had said in the Kremlin's gilded Saint Andrew's Hall.

He was greeted by applause by Russian officials and military top brass, who sang the national anthem and applauded him.

Government officials and foreign diplomats in Moscow were invited to the ceremony, including French Ambassador Pierre Levy.

The inauguration comes two days before Russia marks Victory Day on May 9, an event that has taken on renewed symbolism as Putin compares his offensive in Ukraine to Russia's fight against Nazi Germany in World War II.

Authorities erected barriers throughout Moscow's city centre ahead of both events.

Putin kicks off his six-year term emboldened by advances on the battlefield in Ukraine and sustained economic growth, despite a barrage of Western sanctions.

Russia's army held off a much-hyped Ukrainian counter-offensive last year, and it has since made gains on the front lines as Kyiv struggles with ammunition and manpower shortages.