Investornewsbreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Positioned On Heels Of Multiple Distribution Deals

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent fertility control solutions provider, recently announced multiple distribution deals globally in what marks a huge milestone for the company.“These deals bring YTD 2024 total revenue up more than 80% compared to YTD 2023. SenesTech also announced its foray into the European market with its distribution agreement with Q-chem, a pest control product supplier in the Netherlands. The move looks to tap into the growing demand for pest control products and services since the country first implemented an Integrated Pest Control program four years ago with the explicit goal of reducing reliance on anti-coagulant rodenticides... New Zealand and Australia have also been prime potential markets for SenesTech. Its distribution agreement with Evicom, an environmental management firm based in Australia with distribution throughout Australia, New Zealand and the surrounding region, opens the company to these two lucrative markets,” a recent article reads.“SenesTech also announced a distribution agreement with Agros Technic PTE Ltd, a Singapore pest control product manufacturer and distributor. This agreement will cover both a substantial initial stocking order and annual minimums. It will open SenesTech up to Singapore and surrounding regions, expanding its market reach and the potential number of customers it could acquire.”

To view the full article, visit

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. It invented ContraPest(R), the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve(TM), an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at S

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN