Al-Yafei Triumphs At Qatar Karting Championship Opening Round

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Faesal al-Yafei won the opening round of the Qatar Karting Championship at the Lusail Karting Track. In the 12-lap Group 2 race, which saw 20 drivers in action at the 1.072 kilometre track, al-Yafei finished 6.957 seconds ahead of Taha Hassiba, who came second. Tameem Hassiba was third after finishing the race 6.975 secs adrift of the winning driver. Earlier, in Group 1, Bader al-Sulaiti secured first place ahead of Jad Alawar and Victor Litaudon, who finished second and third respectively. The second round of the championship takes place next Monday and Tuesday.

