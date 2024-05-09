Amir Cup: Al Sadd, Al Rayyan And Al Wakrah In QUARTERS

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Sadd on Thursday beat Al Markhiya 3-2 at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium to reach the last-eight of the Amir Cup. Baghdad Bounedjah (16th minute), Paulo Otavio (34 and Abdullah al-Yazidi (60) scored the goals for Al Sadd. Al Markhiya's goals were scored by Driss Fettouhi (84) and Naoufal Banns (89). In another match, Al Rayyan defeated Al Khor 4-1 at Al Janoub Stadium to enter quarter-finals . In the day's final match, Al Wakrah edged past Al Muaither 5-4 on penalties after both teams were tied at 3-3 in regulation time at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. With the victory, Al Wakrah also qualified for the quarter-finals. PICTURES: Noushad Thekkayil

