Barshim Soars To Season's Best, Wins 'What Gravity Challenge'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim wowed home fans as he won the 'What Gravity Challenge' at the Katara Amphitheatre competing alongside top world stars scaling to his season's best 2.31m.

The event – a brainchild of Barshim – was organised with the support from Qatar Olympic Committee and the Qatar Athletics Federation. Barshim held off a strong competition from South Korea's Sanghyeok Woo on countback as he also jumped 2.31m, while American JuVaughn Harrison settled for third place with 2.28m.

Speaking soon after his win, Barshim said,“To be honest, I am very happy. Today, the Gravity Challenge finally saw the light, after it was an idea on paper. I am very happy about winning the first edition in Doha. I thank all the sponsors and supporters. I thank the fans who came here to witness the event and would like to present this victory to them. Our idea is that we will continue to host this tournament. This is just the first stop.”

Barshim received the trophy, designed by local artist Ahmed al-Bahrani, along with a prize of $15,000 from the Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman al-Kuwari, Second Vice-President of Qatar Olympic Committee.

Barshim cleared 2.28 and 2.31 in his first attempts. Asian Champion Sanghyeok Woo had earlier cleared 2.28 in his second attempt, before clearing the 2.31 mark in his third.

USA's World Championships silver medallist Harrison's ended at 2.31, when he failed all three attempts. He had cleared the 2.28 in his third try to finish third.

World Indoor champion Hamish Kerr of New Zealand jumped 2.25 metres to end up fourth while Donald Thomas of the Bahamas completed the top five with his season's best of 2.21.

Former world champion Bohdan Bondarenko and his Ukranian compatriot Andrii Protsenko both registered 2.17 metres, while Japan's Naoto Tobe also cleared the same height, his season's best.

