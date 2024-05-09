Qatar Condemns Israeli Settlers' Attack On UNRWA HQ

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the attack by Israeli settlers on the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in occupied Jerusalem, and considered it a blatant challenge to international law and blatant intimidation under the guise of freedom of expression.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned, in a statement on Thursday, that the systematic Israeli targeting of UNRWA, which began with allegations of its lack of impartiality, ultimately aims to liquidate it and deprive millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon of its necessary services, especially with the continuation of the brutal war on the sector.

In this context, the ministry stressed the need for the international community to stand firmly in line to confront this plan to avoid its disastrous humanitarian repercussions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Qatar's full support for UNRWA, based on its firm and supportive position for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (QNA)

