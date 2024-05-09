Businesses Welcome Expansion Of Maryland's Energy Efficiency Programs To Meet Climate Action Goals

(MENAFN- 3BL) May 9, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres joins businesses with employees and operations across Maryland to applaud lawmakers and Gov. Wes Moore for strengthening the state's EmPOWER program by aligning its energy efficiency targets with the state's ambitious climate goals.

Maryland's EmPOWER program has been in place for two decades to help residents and businesses access and install more efficient appliances in their homes and buildings, generating more than $4 billion in ratepayer savings, lowering utility bills for thousands of low-income residents, reducing strain on the power grid, and creating thousands of jobs.

Under the new law, EmPOWER must set explicit greenhouse gas emission pollution reduction goals that align with the state's commitment to cut the state's share of planet-warming pollution by 60% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2045.

Several major businesses including A. O. Smith, dsm-firmenich, EILEEN FISHER, Sealed, and Uplight supported strengthening the EmPOWER Program during the 2024 legislative session. In a letter organized by Ceres, the businesses voiced their support for investing in energy efficiency and aligning the EmPOWER program with Maryland's climate goals.

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line - changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.

