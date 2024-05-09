Delivering More Than Energy: Delmarva Power's Community Impact Shines During National Volunteer Month

MENAFN - 3BL) NEWARK, Del., May 9, 2024 /3BL/ - At Delmarva Power, the dedication to empowering communities extends far beyond delivering safe and reliable energy service. In 2023, Delmarva Power proudly contributed more than $2.3 million to local nonprofits and 631 employees devoted more than 17,200 hours – the equivalent of 2,150 workdays – to volunteer with hundreds of organizations across Delaware and Maryland.

As National Volunteer Month is commemorated this month, Delmarva Power and its employees remain committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves. Throughout the month, a series of volunteer events have occurred and will continue to take place across its service territory, further demonstrating Delmarva Power's unwavering support for local communities and organizations.

“We are thankful each and every day for our employees who dedicate their time supporting nonprofits and organizations throughout Delaware and Maryland,” said Rodney Oddoye, senior vice president of Governmental, Regulatory and External Affairs at Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power.“From employee volunteering to our nonprofit and community partnerships, we are working to deliver more than energy to our customers and neighbors and our employees play a huge role in that.”

The interconnection of community outreach and engagement, corporate philanthropy and volunteerism, and economic development efforts is a key component of Delmarva Power's broad support for local communities. In 2023, Delmarva Power:



Partnered on several workforce development programs across Delaware and Maryland providing 12 graduates a pathway to a career in energy.

Reinforced its commitment to the future energy workforce by awarding $1.35 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, community colleges and other major anchor institutions and partners across Delaware and Maryland.

Supported local nonprofits with $90,000 for open space preservation, parks and recreation resource improvements, environmental conservation and innovative community resiliency projects. Connected more than 22,000 customers facing challenges paying their energy bill with more than $35 million in electric and gas assistance.

Delmarva Power directs its community giving towards organizations that advocate for equal access to arts and culture, as well as those that educate customers about the energy industry and science. Additionally, Delmarva Power's community impacts extends to supporting organizations that enhance community vibrancy, promote sustainability, drive environmental open space initiatives, and cultivate the energy workforce of the future.

