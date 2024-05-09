TOUR Championship Recognized For Commitments, Actions, And Progress In Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) We are proud that the TOUR Championship has been recognized as a GEO Certified® Tournament. Delivering 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship and driving sustainability on course links up with our company goal off the course – achieving net zero emissions across our electric and gas businesses by 2050.

Originally published by TOUR Championship

“At Southern Company, we are immensely proud that the TOUR Championship has been recognized as a GEO Certified® Tournament,” said Chris Womack, Southern Company chairman, president, and CEO.“Delivering 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship and driving sustainability on course links up with our company goal off the course – achieving net zero emissions across our electric and gas businesses by 2050.”

