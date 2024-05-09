Video: First Batch Of Pilgrims From J & K Leave For Hajj

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Emotional Scenes Unfold As 1st Batch Of Pilgrims Leave For Hajj Div Com, IGP Kashmir Review Departure Arrangements For First Batch Of Hajj Pilgrims At Srinagar Airport

The first batch of over 600 Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday. 642 pilgrims on board two flights were headed for the 40-day pilgrimage to the Islamic pilgrimage sites in Mecca and Medina.