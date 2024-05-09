UN: Israeli Attack On Rafah Displaces 80,000 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 9 (KUNA) -- More than 80,000 people have been displaced from Rafah since the start of Israeli occupation military operation in the city, the UN said Thursday.

Most of those displaced people are seeking safety in Khan Younis and Deir al Balah, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said in a press briefing.

These areas lack the basic services needed to support civilians who need food, shelter and health care, he added.

The World Food Programme (WFP) reports that its main warehouse in Gaza is now inaccessible, he stated.

It says that only one bakery is still working and that supplies of food and fuel are running out.

Without them, WFP says its operations will come to a standstill.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza said that some hospitals "would start shutting down their generators in three days if we don't get fuel in," he said.

UNRWA said that, as of today, its facilities are down to almost no fuel, rationing the small amount that is still in place in Gaza, he revealed.

Haq said the UN continues to engage with all involved on the resumption of the entry of goods, including fuel, to begin managing incoming supplies.

On assessing security situation at Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings, Haq said "the area is highly militarized, making it impossible for organizations to distribute at the scale they previously did".

"The situation remains extremely fluid, and the UN continues to confront a range of challenges, amid active hostilities," he said.

He stressed that the ultimate solution can only be political and diplomatic, urging all parties to re-affirm commitments to ceasing hostile acts and uphold their obligations under Resolution 1701. (end)

