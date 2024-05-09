               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Deplores Settlers Attack On UNRWA Premises


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- The Foreign Ministry expressed Thursday Kuwait's condemnation of the flagrant and deliberate attack by a group of criminal settlers on the UNRWA premises in the occupied Jerusalem under the watchful eyes of the Israeli occupation security forces.
In a press statement, the ministry denounced this criminal approach of the occupation against defenseless civilians and humanitarian workers.
It added that Kuwait urges the UN Security Council and the international community to act to bring to an end these systematic Israeli violations and disregard of all laws and norms as well as disrespect of the international agencies. (end)
