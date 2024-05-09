Former Judges Invite PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Election Debate

“The General Election for the 18th Lok Sabha has already reached its midpoint. During rallies and public addresses, members of both the BJP, the party in power, and the INC, the principal opposition party, have asked important questions relating to the core of our constitutional democracy. The Prime Minister has publicly challenged the Congress on reservations, Article 370 and wealth redistribution. Congress president Mallikarjin Kharge has questioned the Prime Minister on possible mutilation of the Constitution, Electoral Bond scheme and the government's response to China, and also challenged him to a public debate,” the letter said.

“...we believe that citizens would hugely benefit by hearing directly from our political leaders through a public debate on a non partisan and non commercial platform. It would be ideal if the public heard not just the question of each side but also the responses. We are of the view that this would help to strengthen our democratic process immensely. This bears more relevance as we are the world's largest democracy, and the entire world is watching our elections keenly. A public debate such as this would, therefore, set a great precedent, not just by educating the public, but also in projecting the true image of healthy and vibrant democracy,” it said.

The venue, duration, moderators and the format of the debate could be on the terms agreeable to both the prime minister and Rahul Gandhi. Only if they are unavailable to address the debate, they may nominate a representative, the proposal stated along with a reply address.

Madan B Lokur is a former judge of the Supreme Court, while AP Shah is a former chief justice of Delhi high court. N Ram is a senior journalist and the former editor-in-chief of The Hindu

