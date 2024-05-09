Egypt, Jordan Warn Against Humanitarian Catastrophe Of Israeli Attacks In Rafah

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, May 10 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh have warned against the humanitarian catastrophe of the ongoing Israeli military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, according to the Egyptian Presidency office's statement.

The two leaders made the remarks during a meeting in Cairo, where they reiterated the two countries' "full rejection" of the Israeli invasion of Rafah, the southernmost city of the besieged enclave, said the statement on Thursday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"The Israeli operation impedes the only safe exit of the wounded and sick Palestinians and hinders the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid," they emphasised.

The ongoing conditions require the international community to take its responsibilities for reaching an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and to push forward for the recognition of an independent Palestinian state which will help in achieving regional security and stability, the statement added.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in Rafah on Monday night, where more than one million internally displaced Palestinians have sought refuge since Israel's offensive began on October 7 last year.