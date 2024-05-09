Emerging Political Dynamics

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The ongoing Lok Sabha election in Kashmir presents a battleground where the old guard and new contenders are clashing. In one corner stand the established regional political players: the National Conference (NC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and the Congress. These parties have long dominated Kashmir's political arena but now face some challenge from the new entrants.

Representing the new order are parties like the Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, the Democratic Party (DPAP) headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad, and the now strengthened People's Conference (PC) led by Sajad Lone, otherwise also an old established party from North Kashmir. The emergence of these parties is a consequence of the political restructuring that followed the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The BJP, though not a regional player, looms large over the electoral scene, having made significant inroads in Jammu and forming a coalition government with the PDP in 2015.

The two constituencies to watch are Anantnag and Baramulla. In Anantnag, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti faces off against NC's Mian Altaf, while in Baramulla, NC's Omar Abdullah is challenged by PC's Sajad Lone. The outcomes in these constituencies will offer insights into the future direction of Kashmir's political landscape.

The unraveling of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed to advocate for the restoration of Article 370, reflects the deep divisions within the opposition ranks. The NC and the PDP, once part of the PAGD, are now charting independent courses, leading to further fragmentation within the opposition.

The emergence of new political parties like the Apni Party and the DPAP has added to the complexity of Kashmir's political scenario. While the Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, may struggle to gain traction due to its perceived pro-BJP stance, the PC, led by Sajad Lone, poses some challenge, especially in North Kashmir.

Traditionally, the PDP has been dominant in South Kashmir, while the NC has held sway in Central Kashmir. With the emergence of the PC in North Kashmir, the political landscape of the region is undergoing a significant transformation.

However, the growing number of political parties in Kashmir has led to unease among a large section of the population. Many fear that the fragmentation of political mandates will diminish the Valley's political sway and say in governance.

As the Lok Sabha election unfolds, it will provide a glimpse into the current standing of each political party. However, it is the future assembly election that will truly reveal how the post-Article 370 political scene plays out on the ground. The battle for Kashmir's political future has only just begun, and the outcome remains uncertain.