China, Serbia Sign 28 Cooperation Documents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China and Serbia signed 28 cooperation documents on Wednesdayfollowing a meeting between visiting Chinese President Xi Jinpingand his host counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, who described thecountries' cooperation as reaching a new high level, Azernews reports, citing the Anadolu Agency.

Vucic and Xi signed a Joint Declaration of the two countries onexpanding their comprehensive strategic partnership and building aSerbian-Chinese community with a shared future in the new era.

Following a delegation-level meeting at the Palace of Serbia inthe capital Belgrade, representatives from both countries signed 28documents of cooperation in the presence of Vucic and Xi, whoarrived in Serbia on Tuesday evening.

"We signed a joint statement today. That joint statement is astrategically important direction for the development of ourbilateral relations, as well as our worldview," Vucic said at ajoint press conference with Xi.

The Republic of Serbia and the People's Republic of China areprogressing from strategic relations to bilateral relations, hesaid, adding, "We are moving on to the community that talks aboutthe common future of our two countries."

Addressing Xi as a "dear friend," Vucic said "the statement ondeepening and raising the comprehensive strategic partnership andbuilding the community of Serbia and China with a common future inthe new era" is the highest level of cooperation between the twocountries.

Vucic said that Serbia supports the principle of one China, andany question that someone would ask the People's Republic of Chinaabout it is their internal question.

"Taiwan and Hong Kong are issues for the People's Republic ofChina. As long as China wants to, these issues will be resolved it will always have the Republic of Serbia's support becausethat is the foundation of the United Nations charter andinternational public law," Vucic said.

The Serbian president thanked his Chinese counterpart for hisunequivocal position on Kosovo and Metohija, as well as theRepublic of Serbia's territorial integrity.

On Tuesday evening, Vucic and his wife Tamara Vucic welcomed Xiand his wife Peng Liyuan to Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport with aSerbian Army guard of honor.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, Foreign Minister MarkoDjuric, and Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic were also present at theairport.

Xi, for his part, said Serbia will be the first European countrywith which Beijing will form a community with a shared future.

"We jointly announced that we will create a community betweenChina and Serbia with a shared future in the new era, ushering in anew chapter in Chinese-Serbian relations.

“Eight years ago, Serbia became China's first ComprehensiveStrategic Partner in Central and Eastern Europe. Today, Serbia isbecoming the first European country where we will create acommunity with a shared future," he said.

He added that his meeting with Vucic, whom he described as anexceptional statesman, had left him deeply impressed.

"Under your leadership, Serbia maintained stability, achievedrapid economic development, and people's living conditionsimproved. You are an exceptional statesman with a strategicvision," he said.

A large crowd gathered on the plateau in front of the Palace ofSerbia to welcome Xi, waving Chinese and Serbian flags.

Vucic and Xi took a moment between the meeting to greet thecitizens.

MiG-29 fighters escorted Chinese leader Xi's plane in Serbianairspace.

Xi's first official visit in eight years coincides with the 25thanniversary of the bombing of China's Embassy in Belgrade.

Serbia is one of three stops on the Chinese president's Europeantour, which started in France and will end in Hungary.

Due to the visit, strict security measures are in place inBelgrade, and a large number of uniformed police officers are onthe streets.