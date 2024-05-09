Iran-US Delegations Discussion End Inconclusively

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Indirect negotiations held last week on May 1 in a Persian Gulfcountry between Iranian and US delegations ended inconclusively, asenior source in Iran's Supreme National Security Council toldKuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, Azernews reports.

According to him, the meeting discussed Iran's nuclear issue,the reduction of tensions in the region, and Tehran's ability tomaintain calm in the Gaza Strip in return for restoring the earlierunwritten agreement on the nuclear deal between Tehran andWashington.

The Iranian source added that both sides made their demands atthe meeting. However, it was decided to hold another meeting at alocation to be agreed upon later.

The source informed that the Iranian delegation was advised bythe US side to go back to the prior arrangement that was made inOman.

The proposal urges an undeclared return to the terms of thenuclear deal.

Thus, in return for Iran's enrichment of uranium above 3.67percent and compliance with the limits set by the agreement (JCPOA)in 2015, Washington will stop imposing some sanctions against Iranwithout any formal announcements, when conditions of trust will becreated between the two sides.

Besides, the Iranian source said that the US delegation urgedIran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) and allow the agency to conduct a comprehensive inspectionof Iran's nuclear facilities before proceeding with any agreementbetween the two sides to determine the pace and scope of uraniumenrichment.

The US side noted that a formal return to the nuclear agreement(JCPOA) must be accompanied by talks on Iran's regional activities,missile program, and drone and missile deliveries to Russia.

According to the Iranian source, the Iranian delegationresponded to US demands for verification by noting that Iran hasprovided the IAEA with accurate reports on its nuclear facilitiesand that there is no provision for verification under the NuclearNon-Proliferation Agreement (NPT).

Moreover, it should be noted that in August last year (2023), anindirect agreement was achieved between Iran and the US through themediation of Qatar. Based on the agreement, Iranian and US citizensdetained in the two countries were released, as well as Iranianfunds frozen in other countries.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran'snuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group(the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, andGermany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it waswithdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in Novemberof the same year. Iran has announced that there will be norestrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan tocounter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the JointComprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and sixcountries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and anadditional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence,the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30percent.