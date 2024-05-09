Zelensky On Russian Offensive: Ukraine Will Retake Initiative After Receiving New Arms Batches

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces will put the ongoing Russian offensive to a halt once new defense aid shipments arrive in the country, including from the package approved by the U.S.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke at a joint press conference with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in Kyiv.

"Yes, there are deliveries, but it's not the volumes that were voted (by U.S. Congress - ed.). As soon as they arrive, we will stop their initiative in the east of the country," he said.

Zelensky noted that Russia, taking advantage of Ukraine's arms shortage, increased its grouping in the north and east.

However, as the president added, according to information coming from the Ukrainian side, the enemy "is not doing as well as they thought."

Commenting on the U.S. defense aid approved by Congress, Zelensky noted that it will take weeks and months for the promised weapons to arrive.

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are being provided by Ukrainian weapons, the production of which has increased. In particular, it is about increasing the output of domestic artillery, artillery shells, and drones, as well as Stuhna and Korsar ATGMs, he said.

Zelensky also noted that troop rotations are already underway, but once brigades are withdrawn,“equipped brigades should come in”.

As reported, on April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted a bill, H.R.8035 On additional appropriations for the Ukraine security, 2024, which provides for more than $60 billion in support of Ukraine.

The Senate passed this bill on April 23, and President Joe Biden signed it into law on April 24.