Unacceptable If Ukraine Took Steps Toward EU While Latter Didn't - Metsola

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Parliament legitimately expects that each of the 27 EU member states will recognize Ukraine's fulfillment of the criteria required for acquiring membership.

This was stated by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

Metsola explains that the enlargement process requires an applying country to meet all the criteria set, but member states must also recognize the fact that these criteria have been met.

"That is what me, as an elected representative of my citizens, can legitimately expect. And we would continue to legitimately expect as a parliament that each and every 27 heads of state and government will continue to go on the path of this," she said.

At the same time, the EP President believes that this process will not be easy and that the path is unique for every state.

"But how could we look Ukrainians in the eye after we have told them that we will be with you every step of the way and then you reach the next step, and we don't. That for me would not be acceptable," Metsola emphasizes.

She notes that she is "cautiously optimistic" and underlines the milestones Ukraine has achieved earlier than any other country. The president assures that the European Parliament will continue to help Ukraine get closer to the EU, together with the Verkhovna Rada that will be approximating domestic legislation with the EU law.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Thursday, May 9.