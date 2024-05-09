Zelensky Signs Into Law Bills Extending Martial Law And General Mobilization In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law the bills extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for a further 90 days.

That's according to the cards to Bills No. 11234 and No. 11235 , posted on the parliament's website, Ukrinform reports.

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada adopted laws to approve presidential decrees regarding the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine from May 14 for 90 days, until August 11, 2024.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, martial law was introduced in the country and general mobilization was announced - until March 26.

Subsequently, the parliament extended martial law and general mobilization until April 25, May 25, August 23 and November 21 in 2022, February 19, May 20, August 18 and November 15 in 2023, and until February 14 and May 13 this year.