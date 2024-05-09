Two Killed, Eight Wounded In Russian Strikes On Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out more than 20 strikes on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on May 9, killing two people and injuring eight others.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"It is an extremely difficult day for the Nikopol district. Non-stop strikes from morning to evening. Artillery, Grad MLRS, kamikaze drones. In total, more than two dozen attacks," the post reads.

According to Lysak, Nikopol was hardest hit by shelling. Two people were killed and eight injured in the city. Among them are 15- and 16-year-old girls. They are in a fair condition.

The attacks damaged eight high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, 16 outbuildings, greenhouses, almost 30 solar panels, power lines and gas pipelines.

A kindergarten, a fire department, a charity building, a bank, and shops came under attack. About ten vehicles were damaged, including a rescue service vehicle and an ambulance.

The Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervona Hryhorivka and Myrove communities were also hit, Lysak said.

