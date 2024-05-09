War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 54 Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have repelled 54 enemy attacks in six sectors over the past 24 hours, most of them in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Thursday, May 9, Ukrinform reports.

As many as 76 combat engagements occurred along the frontline during the day.

Ukrainian aircraft and missile forces struck 18 enemy targets, including an air defense system and 17 troop concentration areas.

During the day, the Russian army carried out five missile strikes, 72 air strikes and 74 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and Ukrainian cities and villages.

